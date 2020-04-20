Home Sector Offshore Maersk Drilling contracts terminated by Shell and Aker BP April 20th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Maersk Drilling has received notice of contract termination for two rigs, semi-submersible Maersk Developer and jackup Maersk Reacher.

BG International, a subsidiary of Shell, terminated the contract for 2009-built semi-submersible Maersk Developer with immediate effect. The contract was originally schedule to end in August 2020.

Meanwhile, Aker BP has terminated the contract for 2009-built jackup rig Maersk Reacher, which was hired for accommodation services on the Valhall field. The contract was scheduled to run from end-April 2020 through to October.

Maersk Drilling expects to receive compensation for both contracts in the form of early termination fees.