Maersk Drilling contracts terminated by Shell and Aker BP
Maersk Drilling has received notice of contract termination for two rigs, semi-submersible Maersk Developer and jackup Maersk Reacher.
BG International, a subsidiary of Shell, terminated the contract for 2009-built semi-submersible Maersk Developer with immediate effect. The contract was originally schedule to end in August 2020.
Meanwhile, Aker BP has terminated the contract for 2009-built jackup rig Maersk Reacher, which was hired for accommodation services on the Valhall field. The contract was scheduled to run from end-April 2020 through to October.
Maersk Drilling expects to receive compensation for both contracts in the form of early termination fees.
