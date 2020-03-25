Home Sector Offshore Maersk Drilling drillship contract cut short by Tullow March 25th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Maersk Drilling has received a notification from Tullow Ghana for the early termination for convenience of the contract for 2014-built drillship Maersk Venturer .

The drillship has worked for Tullow offshore Ghana since February 2018, and was contracted through to February 2022. The rig is now expected to end the contract in June 2020, reducing Maersk Drilling’s revenues by $175m.

Maersk Drilling said it will take measures to reduce Maersk Venturer’s operating costs following the end of the contract.