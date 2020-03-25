Maersk Drilling drillship contract cut short by Tullow

Maersk Drilling drillship contract cut short by Tullow

March 25th, 2020 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Maersk Drilling has received a notification from Tullow Ghana for the early termination for convenience of the contract for 2014-built drillship Maersk Venturer.

The drillship has worked for Tullow offshore Ghana since February 2018, and was contracted through to February 2022. The rig is now expected to end the contract in June 2020, reducing Maersk Drilling’s revenues by $175m.

Maersk Drilling said it will take measures to reduce Maersk Venturer’s operating costs following the end of the contract.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.