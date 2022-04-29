EuropeOffshore

Maersk Drilling jackup awarded more work with ONE-Dyas

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 29, 2022
Danish rig owner Maersk Drilling announced that Dutch oil and gas company ONE-Dyas has exercised an option to continue employing the 2008-built harsh environment jackup Maersk Resolute.

The one-well contract extension in the Dutch sector of the North Sea should commence in May 2022, in direct continuation of the rig’s current work scope, and last for around 75 days. The contract value of the extension is said to be about $6.3m.

The rig is currently operating in the Dutch sector of the North Sea where it is scheduled to commence a 19-month plugging and abandonment contract upon completion of its contract with ONE-Dyas.

