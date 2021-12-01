Maersk Drilling jackup awarded more work with Petrogas

Maersk Drilling and Petrogas North Sea have struck a deal to exercise the previously agreed exclusive option to employ the 2008-built jackup rig Maersk Resilient to drill an appraisal well at the Birgitta field in the UK sector of the North Sea.

The contract is expected to commence at the end-2021, in direct continuation of the rig’s current work scope. The rig is currently operating in the UK sector of the North Sea for NAM.

The contract has an estimated duration of 60 days and a value of around $5.4m.

“We’re very pleased to get this opportunity to re-start the Birgitta project which was temporarily halted due to the global pandemic and the challenging market conditions the industry experienced last year,” said Claus Bachmann, head of North Sea division in Maersk Drilling.