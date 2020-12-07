Maersk Drilling jackup awarded new contract by OMV

Maersk Drilling has been awarded a one-well contract by OMV (Norge) for 2015-built jackup rig Maersk Integrator .

The rig will drill one exploration well in the Ommadawn prospect, offshore Norway, with the contract expected to commence mid-2021. Estimated duration is 52 days, and the firm contract value is around $14.3m, including mobilisation. The contract also includes an option to add approximately 28 days of well testing.

Maersk Integrator is currently undergoing upgrades to reduce its energy consumption and lower emissions. There are performance bonus schemes included in the contract with OMV based on rewarding reduced fuel consumption and reduced emissions during operations.

Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling, commented: “We’re pleased to add this additional work scope for Maersk Integrator in 2021, and to enter into a new type of collaborative contractual set-up with OMV where we will focus on aligning incentives in the planning and execution of the drilling operation which again is expected to significantly reduce the uncertainty about overall well construction costs for our customer. We believe this kind of commercial model has the potential to increase exploration drilling activity in Norway and across the North Sea.”