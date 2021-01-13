Maersk Drilling jackup awarded North Sea contract

Maersk Drilling has been awarded a contract by Spirit Energy for 2009-built jackup rig Maersk Resolve to drill one development well at Grove North East in the UK North Sea.

The contract is scheduled to commence in March, and has an estimated duration of 131 days as well as an option to add the plugging and abandonment of one well. The firm contract value is around $11.3m including additional services, mobilisation and demobilisation.

Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling, commented: “We’re excited to be able to build on our relationship with Spirit Energy with our first UK well for the customer, for whom we previously completed a highly successful subsea development campaign in Norway. We will surely be able to continue our close collaboration and mutual focus on operational excellence, and in addition the campaign at Grove will benefit from Maersk Resolve’s experience with safely and efficiently drilling challenging Zechstein formations as part of the rig’s latest assignment in Dutch waters.”

Maersk Resolve has been warm stacked in Denmark since completeing a campaign offshore Netherlands in October 2020.