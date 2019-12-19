Maersk Drilling jackup contract cancelled by Perenco

Maersk Drilling jackup contract cancelled by Perenco

December 19th, 2019 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Maersk Drilling has announced that Perenco is cancelling a three-well contract for 2008-built jackup rig Maersk Resolute.

Maersk announced the contract in July, and operations were schedule to commence in October in the UK North Sea on the Wollaston and Ravenspurn fields.

“According to Perenco, the cancellation is due to the fact that the scope of Maersk Resolute’s previous contract was extended beyond the original schedule, causing delayed arrival for Perenco’s drilling campaign which was originally expected to commence in October 2019,” Maersk said of the cancellation.

The rig will now be warm stacked upon completion of its current contract with Petrogas.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2018. All rights reserved. SG.