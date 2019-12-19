Home Sector Offshore Maersk Drilling jackup contract cancelled by Perenco December 19th, 2019 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Maersk Drilling has announced that Perenco is cancelling a three-well contract for 2008-built jackup rig Maersk Resolute .

Maersk announced the contract in July, and operations were schedule to commence in October in the UK North Sea on the Wollaston and Ravenspurn fields.

“According to Perenco, the cancellation is due to the fact that the scope of Maersk Resolute’s previous contract was extended beyond the original schedule, causing delayed arrival for Perenco’s drilling campaign which was originally expected to commence in October 2019,” Maersk said of the cancellation.

The rig will now be warm stacked upon completion of its current contract with Petrogas.