Maersk Drilling has won a contract extension from TotalEnergies in Denmark for the 2014-built jackup rig Maersk Interceptor .

The French supermajor exercised an option to add two months to the rig’s accommodation services work scope in the Danish North Sea.

The contract extension will commence in November 2022, in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract, with two two-month options remaining. Financial details have not been disclosed.