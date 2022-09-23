Maersk Drilling scores $34m jackup deal with Ineos

Danish rig owner Maersk Drilling has secured a $34m contract from Ineos for the provisioning of the 2009-built jackup rig Maersk Resolve to drill two development wells at the Solsort field as well as performing well intervention work scopes on two wells within the Siri cluster in the Danish North Sea.

Following the approval for development from the Danish Energy Agency, Ineos and its partners, Danoil and Nordsøfonden, agreed on a final investment decision for the Solsort West, whose oil and gas will be produced via the Syd Arne installation operated by Ineos.

The drilling contract is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2023 and will last approximately 322 days, with the option to add drilling or plugging and abandonment work scopes at up to nine additional wells.

The rig is currently operating in the UK North Sea for Spirit Energy.