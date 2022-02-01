AsiaEuropeOffshore

Maersk Drilling scores drillship contract extension in Malaysia

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 1, 2022
Maersk Drilling has secured a contract extension from Shell for the 2013-built drillship Maersk Viking offshore Malaysia.

Shell has executed two options on the previously announced contract, under which the first will be novated to TotalEnergies Malaysia for the drilling of one deepwater well at the Tepat project, while the second option will be novated to Petronas, for the drilling of one deepwater well at the Layang-Layang project. Both projects are located off the coast of Sabah.

The extensions have a total estimated duration of 120 days and should commence in July 2022, in direct continuation of the rig’s prior work scope with Shell.

The total contract value of the extensions is around $32m, including fees for the use of managed pressure drilling. Shell Malaysia has three one-well options remaining on the contract.

Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

