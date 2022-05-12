EuropeOffshore

Maersk Drilling scores jackup contract with NAM

Danish rig owner Maersk Drilling has secured a new contract from Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij (NAM) for the provision of jackup rig Maersk Resilient.

The 2008-built unit will drill one well in the L13 Block of the Dutch North Sea with commencement set for June 2022.

The rig should stay with NAM until September. Financial details surrounding the deal have not been disclosed.

NAM previously booked the Maersk Resilient for operations in the UK sector of the North Sea. The contract was valued at around $10.1m and included a one-well option.

Maersk Drilling reported Q1 revenue of $248m and a backlog of $2.1bn. Subsequently, the company was awarded five additional contracts and contract extensions bringing total year-to-date revenue backlog additions to more than $450m.

