Maersk Drilling scores jackup contract with OMV

Maersk Drilling has secured a one-well contract with OMV for the 2014-built low-emission jackup rig Maersk Intrepid to drill a high pressure, high temperature exploration well in the Oswig prospect in the Northern North Sea basin offshore Norway.

The contract is expected to commence in mid-2022, and the two companies are in discussions to add additional services to the scope, including a one-well option to drill the Eirik exploration well.

Financial details have not been disclosed for the contract, which also comes with an emission reduction bonus scheme based on rewarding CO2 emission reductions in addition to operational performance bonuses.

According to Maersk Drilling, the hybrid rig Maersk Intrepid delivers fuel consumption and CO2 emission reductions of around 25% compared to the rig’s average baseline, along with NOx emission reductions of approximately 95%. The rig is currently operating for Equinor offshore Norway.