Maersk Drilling scores jackup contract with ONE-Dyas

Maersk Drilling has won a contract with Dutch oil and gas company ONE-Dyas for the 2008-built jackup rig Maersk Resolute to drill the IJssel and Clover exploration wells in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

The contract should commence in December this year, with a firm duration of 84 days and two additional one-well options. The deal is worth around $6.9m, excluding an agreed fee for the potential use of the rig’s selective catalyst reduction (SCR) system, which, according to Maersk Drilling, reduces NOx emissions by up to 98%.

“As part of the global transition to net zero, the E&P sector has an important role and significant contributions to make. At ONE-Dyas, we have great ambitions in terms of reducing emissions and our impact on the environment. We look to work with likeminded partners and are therefore pleased to have awarded the contract for the upcoming drilling campaign to Maersk Drilling, who are also committed to reducing their environmental footprint and working in a more sustainable manner,” said Peter Nieuwenhuijze, COO, ONE-Dyas.

The Maersk Resolute recently worked in the Dutch North Sea performing well maintenance and drilling a side-track of the A9 well at the P9 Horizon field for Petrogas E&P Netherlands.