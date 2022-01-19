Maersk Drilling scores jackup contract with TotalEnergies

Maersk Drilling has won a contract with TotalEnergies to deploy the 2009-built jackup rig Maersk Reacher for well intervention services in the Danish North Sea.

The contract should commence in July 2022 and last 21 months. TotalEnergies has the option to extend the contract by up to 27 additional months.

“We’re happy to build further on our long-standing collaboration with TotalEnergies by adding this long-term contract which means that two of our rigs will be working for TotalEnergies in Danish waters this year,” said Claus Bachmann, head of North Sea division in Maersk Drilling.

The Maersk Reacher is currently operating offshore Norway, where it is scheduled to be replaced in a rig swap with the Maersk Integrator. The rig will undergo a special periodic survey prior to commencing the contract with TotalEnergies.