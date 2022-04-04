EuropeOffshore

Maersk Drilling scores multiple contracts with Shell

Adis Ajdin April 4, 2022
Maersk Drilling has been awarded contracts with Shell for the provision of the 2015-built drillship Maersk Voyager to carry out drilling services in multiple countries.

The contracts are expected to commence in April and last for one year. The deal includes an additional one-year option for the seventh generation drillship, which recently drilled at a new world record water depth offshore Angola for TotalEnergies.

Maersk Drilling said the contract is worth around $107.5m, including a mobilisation fee but excluding integrated services expected to be provided and potential performance bonuses.

In less than two years, the Danish offshore driller has secured seven commitments for its rigs from Shell-affiliated operators. The new multi-country campaign will be supported by its digital solutions subsidiary, Horizon56.

