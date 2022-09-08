Maersk Drilling seals $77m drillship contract extension with Shell

Danish rig owner Maersk Drilling said that Shell had exercised an option to extend the contract of the 2014-built drillship Maersk Voyager for drilling services offshore Mexico.

The contract extension is expected to commence in April 2023, in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract, with a firm duration of six months.

The new deal is worth around $77m, excluding integrated services expected to be provided and potential performance bonuses. Shell has further options to keep the drillship for up to an additional 18 months.

Maersk Voyager is currently mobilising for a drilling campaign offshore Suriname with Shell.