Maersk Drilling seals plug and abandonment campaign with TotalEnergies and Petrogas

Maersk Drilling has secured new contracts for the 2008-built harsh environment jackup rig Maersk Resolute to plug and abandon a total of 31 wells in the Dutch sector of the North Sea in support of a rig sharing agreement between TotalEnergies and Petrogas.

The contracts should commence in the second or third quarter of 2022, in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract with Dutch oil and gas company ONE-Dyas. The work includes the plugging and abandonment of 11 wells for TotalEnergies and 20 wells for Petrogas.

The campaign will last for around 575 days, and the total firm contract value is approximately $43m, excluding potential performance bonuses. The deals include options to add additional work scopes with a total estimated duration of 228 days.

“By deploying the rig for a combined 31-well campaign we will be able to ensure a consistent focus on efficiency improvements from well to well, while simultaneously operating with the respect for the continued sustainability of the marine environment that is a key component in successful plugging and abandonment operations,” said Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling.