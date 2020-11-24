Maersk Drilling secures $100m Suriname contract with Total

Maersk Drilling has received a conditional letter of award from Total E&P for the supply of two drilling units, semi-submersible rig Maersk Developer and drillship Maersk Valiant, for an exploration and appraisal project in Suriname’s Block 58.

The campaign is expected to commence early 2021, with a duration of around 500 days. The estimated firm total contract value is approximately $100m.

The CLOA is conditional upon finalisation of the formal contract as well as certain other customary conditions.

“We’re delighted to get this opportunity to add further to our long-standing relationship with Total through a two-rig contract, building on our previous collaboration on deepwater exploration projects and on Maersk Drilling’s recent experience with starting up operations in Suriname for Maersk Developer,” said Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling.