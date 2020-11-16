EuropeOffshore

Maersk Drilling secures drillship contract extension

Jason Jiang Jason JiangNovember 16, 2020
0 15 Less than a minute

Maersk Drilling has announced that Brunei Shell Petroleum Company has exercised an option, adding an extra well to the work scope of its drillship Maersk Viking.

The contract extension has an estimated duration of 35 days, with work expected to commence in May 2021 in direct continuation of the rig’s previously agreed work scope.

The contract value of the extension is approximately $7.1m.

Last week, Maersk Viking secured a one-well contract from Brunei Shell Petroleum worth $9m and commencing in March 2021.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangNovember 16, 2020
0 15 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button