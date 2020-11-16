Maersk Drilling secures drillship contract extension

Maersk Drilling has announced that Brunei Shell Petroleum Company has exercised an option, adding an extra well to the work scope of its drillship Maersk Viking .

The contract extension has an estimated duration of 35 days, with work expected to commence in May 2021 in direct continuation of the rig’s previously agreed work scope.

The contract value of the extension is approximately $7.1m.

Last week, Maersk Viking secured a one-well contract from Brunei Shell Petroleum worth $9m and commencing in March 2021.