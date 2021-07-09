Maersk Drilling secures jackup extension with Equinor

Maersk Drilling said on Friday that Equinor has exercised an option to add additional well intervention work to the previously agreed work scope for the 2014-built jackup rig Maersk Intrepid at the Martin Linge field offshore Norway.

The added well intervention scope has a firm duration of 31 days, keeping the low-emission rig under contract until February 2022. The value of the extension is around $10.5m, including integrated services but excluding potential performance bonuses.

The contract extension is entered under the master framework agreement between Equinor and Maersk Drilling, in which the parties have committed to limiting greenhouse gas emissions. The contract comes with a performance bonus scheme based on rewarding reduced CO2 and NOx emissions.