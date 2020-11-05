EuropeOffshore

Maersk Drilling secures jackup rig contract from Petrogas

Maersk Drilling has been awarded a contract by Petrogas for jackup rig Maersk Resilient to drill three wells in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

The contract is expected to commence in November and has an estimated duration of 110 days. The firm contract value is approximately $9.4m.

The parties have further agreed that Maersk Drilling will be given exclusive options to work on a selected number of Petrogas’ planned projects in the Dutch sector in 2021 and 2022.

“The three-well contract and the exclusivity agreement are yet another testament to our strong relationship with Petrogas. We are very pleased to be given the opportunity to continue our great collaboration and leverage the design of our R-class rig capabilities to support Petrogas’ business in one of their core markets in the Netherlands,” said Claus Bachmann, Head of North Sea Division in Maersk Drilling.

Separately, Petrogas will terminate a contract with Maersk Drilling for the drilling of one well at the Birgitta field in the UK sector of the North Sea. Maersk Drilling will receive compensation via a termination fee, while also retaining an exclusive option with Petrogas to drill the Birgitta well in 2021.

