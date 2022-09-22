EuropeOffshore

Maersk Drilling secures more work off Suriname

Maersk Drilling

Maersk Drilling said that TotalEnergies has exercised an option to add the drilling of one additional well in Block 58 offshore Suriname to the work scope of the 2013-built drillship Maersk Valiant.

The contract extension is for about 100 days, with work expected to commence in January 2023, in direct continuation of the rig’s previously agreed work scope.

The Danish rig owner said the deal is worth around $24.7m, including integrated services provided. Previously excercised one-well option came at a price of around $20.5m.

