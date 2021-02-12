Maersk Drilling secures one-well jackup extension with Equinor

Maersk Drilling has announced that Equinor Energy has exercised an option for jackup rig Maersk Intrepid to add one additional well at the Martin Linge field offshore Norway.

The contract will commence in September 2021, and has an estimated duration of 80 days. The value of the extension is around $29.5m, excluding potential performance bonuses based on rewarding reduced CO2 and NOx emissions. Maersk Intrepid is the first of Maersk Drilling’s rigs to be upgraded to a hybrid, low-emission rig.

Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling, commented: “We’re thrilled to add this additional work scope where Maersk Intrepid will again be utilising Managed Pressure Drilling to safely and efficiently deliver a high-pressure, high-temperature well at Martin Linge. Our collaboration with Equinor is focused on cost efficiency and responsible, low-emission drilling, and we look forward to continuing the journey we’ve started with Maersk Intrepid’s very promising first results within emissions reductions.”