Maersk Drilling secures one-well semisub extension with Total in Suriname

Maersk Drilling said Wednesday that Total E&P Suriname has exercised an option for one additional appraisal well in Suriname’s Block 58 to the work scope of the 2009-built semisub rig Mærsk Developer.

The contract extension has an estimated duration of 100 days, with work expected to commence end-May 2021 in direct continuation of the rig’s previously agreed work scope.

The contract value of the extension is approximately $20m, including integrated services provided.

