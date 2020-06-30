EuropeOffshore

Maersk Drilling semi-submersible awarded drilling contract by Petronas

Maersk Drilling has secured a contract from Petronas for the deployment of its semi-submersible rig Maersk Developer for a one-well exploration campaign offshore Suriname.

The contract is expected to commence in the third or fourth quarter this year, and has an estimated duration of 75 days. The value of the firm contract is about $20.4m including integrated drilling services, mobilisation and demobilisation fees. The contract also includes an additional one-well option.

“It is great to work for Petronas again with a quick reactivation of Maersk Developer for this campaign in the exciting Suriname-Guyana basin. This will showcase our ability to smoothly and efficiently establish operations in new jurisdictions, as Maersk Developer will become the first of our rigs to operate offshore Suriname,” said Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling.

