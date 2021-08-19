EuropeOffshore

Maersk Drilling to reactivate jackup for nine-month Harbour Energy contract

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 19, 2021
0 97 1 minute read
Maersk Drilling

Maersk Drilling has secured a contract from UK independent Harbour Energy for the jackup rig Maersk Innovator to drill three subsea development wells in Block 28/9 on the UK Continental Shelf.

The 2003-built rig, which was previously on a charter with China’s CNOOC, is expected to go back to work in the UK in December this year.

“We believe the Innovator’s high-specification and technical capabilities are an ideal match for this work scope, including the rig’s large deck area, offline capabilities, and capacity for deploying subsea trees,” said Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling.

The Catcher area development is located in Block 28/9, approximately 180km east of Aberdeen. The development consists of three discoveries, Catcher, Varadero and Burgman, located in a water depth of around 90 m.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 19, 2021
0 97 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button