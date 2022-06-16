AmericasEuropeOffshore

Maersk Drillship drillship secures more work off Suriname

Maersk Drilling

Danish rig owner Maersk Drilling said that TotalEnergies has exercised an option to extend the charter of the 2013-built drillship Maersk Valiant, adding one more well to its work scope in Block 58 offshore Suriname.

The extended work scope should start in August or September of this year and last for around 100 days.

The new deal is worth about $24.3m, including integrated services provided and a fee for the use of managed pressure drilling.

TotalEnergies has one additional one-well option attached to the contract.

