Maersk Eindhoven departs Yokohama

The 13,100 teu Maersk Eindhoven sailed yesterday from APM Terminals Yokohama with an estimated time of arrival of March 13 at the Los Angeles anchorage.

The Maersk Eindhoven experienced a loss of engine propulsion while sailing 45 nautical miles off northern Japan in heavy seas on February 17.

The loss of maneuverability resulted in severe rolling with 260 containers overboard and 65 containers damaged on deck at which point the ship turned around and made for Yokohama for repairs.

Meanwhile, sistership Maersk Essen is expected to berth at APM Terminals Pier 400 in Los Angeles in the next couple of days. The ship lost around 750 boxes overboard in a storm on January 16 in the middle of the Pacific.

Rather than heading to congested Los Angeles as planned, the Maersk Essen was rerouted to APM Terminals Lazaro Cardenas in Mexico. Having fixed the ship and its cargoes, the vessel left its Mexican base on February 22. The ill-fated ship had an eventful voyage heading north to Los Angeles with a crew member medivaced with an arm injury swiftly followed by an engine oil issue. It is currently at anchor in Los Angeles.

One ship still not ready to get back into service is the ONE Apus, the most high profile of the six reported Pacific box spills this winter. More than 1,800 boxes were lost on the Ocean Network Express (ONE) ship on November 30. The ship turned back and made for Kobe where container discharging has proved tricky. Latest details suggest the magenta hulled ship will reenter service on March 15, arriving at Long Beach by the end of the month.