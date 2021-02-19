Maersk Eindhoven makes for Asian port

The Maersk Eindhoven is making for an Asian port, having turned around off Japan and lost 260 containers overboard during a storm on Wednesday.

The 13,100 teu ship, a sister ship to the Maersk Essen, which also lost 750 boxes overboard last month, is now in Japanese waters. No Asian port destination has been revealed yet.

“After having experienced an engine stop in heavy seas near Japan in her crossing from Xiamen, China to Los Angeles, California on Maersk’s TP6 Asia/US West Coast-service, the vessel Maersk Eindhoven regrettably lost 260 containers overboard. After restoring propulsion, the vessel has turned around and we are currently assessing the nearest suitable port option in Asia to berth the vessel,” Maersk stated in an update.

Maersk went on to state: “Preliminary findings indicate that an engine stop and loss of maneuvering in rough seas led to severe rolling as the reason for the accident.”

There have now been six reported cases of boxes lost at sea in the Pacific in the space of just 79 days with around 3,000 containers plunging to the floor of the world’s largest ocean.

An AIS animation video below sent to Splash yesterday shows the route of the vessel, as well as detailing speed and wave data.