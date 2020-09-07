Maersk Etienne crisis escalates as three migrants jump ship

The month-long refugee crisis on the Maersk Etienne has dangerously escalated over the weekend after Maersk Tankers revealed that three migrants had jumped overboard.

The vessel’s crew managed recover the three people, who are now being given “due care” on the ship.

“We continue to plead for urgent humanitarian assistance for the 27 migrants stranded aboard Etienne,” Maersk Tankers said on social media.

The crew of Danish-flagged Maersk Etienne rescued the 27 migrants, stranded in Tunisian waters, on August 4 at the request of Matese officials. The rescued – who include a pregnant woman and at least one minor – have been forced to remain onboard the Danish-flagged tanker as authorities have yet come up with a solution for the refugees.

Robert Maersk Uggla, the CEO of A.P. Moller Holding, took to social media last week in a bid to end the stalemate.

“While many of us acknowledge the challenging political considerations, we are desperately awaiting Malta and Denmark to find a solution for the refugees, with EU or other relevant parties, so the ship and its crew are released.” Uggla wrote.