Maersk expands e-commerce footprint with acquisition of Portuguese tech start-up

A.P. Moller – Maersk is making its third acquisition this year within e-commerce logistics with the addition of HUUB, a Portuguese cloud-based logistics start-up, specialised in technology solutions for B2C warehousing for the fashion industry.

Earlier in August, Maersk expanded its e-commerce footprint with the acquisition of Visible Supply Chain Management (Visible SCM) in an $838m deal, and announced its intention to acquire Dutch-based Europe B2C, a business-to-consumer logistics company focused on B2C parcel delivery services in Europe.

“HUUB is a great fit for Maersk, a curious team with inspiring founders. With HUUB we are acquiring world class capabilities and talent that will allow us to greatly accelerate the development of our omni-channel offering. This will make it much easier for our customers to focus on their core business of producing and selling goods and swiftly bringing them to the end-consumers,” said Vincent Clerc, executive vice president and CEO of Ocean & Logistics, A.P. Moller – Maersk.

Maersk Growth, the corporate venture arm of A.P. Moller – Maersk, first engaged with HUUB in May 2019. With this acquisition by Maersk, Maersk Growth as well as the rest of the investors are exiting the company. Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Maersk said that once HUUB´s technology is embedded into its existing solutions, the customers will get fully integrated e-commerce logistics products and a single source of truth for stock visibility.