Maersk firms up methanol-fuelled quartet at Hyundai Heavy

A.P. Moller – Maersk has declared options with South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) to build four additional 16,000 teu dual-fuelled vessels able to operate on carbon neutral methanol.

The deal is worth close to KRW840bn (around $700m), Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), the shipbuilding holding company of HHI, said in a regulatory filing with the Korea Exchange.

The vessels will be delivered in 2025, following the delivery of eight similar vessels ordered in August last year and due for delivery in the first quarter of 2024.

Maersk told Splash that the four newbuildings will replace a similar amount of its fleet capacity that is reaching end-of-life.

“Once fully phased in, the 12 vessels will generate a total annual CO2 emissions savings of 1.5m tonnes, or 4.5% of total Maersk fleet emissions, and offer Maersk customers truly carbon neutral transportation at scale on the high seas,” the company said.

Last month, Maersk unveiled the design for its next generation of green ships (pictured). The design is said to allow a 20% improvement in energy efficiency per transported container when compared to the industry average for 16,000 teu vessels.