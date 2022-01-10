BunkeringContainersEnvironmentEuropeShipyards

Maersk firms up methanol-fuelled quartet at Hyundai Heavy

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 10, 2022
0 387 1 minute read
Maersk

A.P. Moller – Maersk has declared options with South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) to build four additional 16,000 teu dual-fuelled vessels able to operate on carbon neutral methanol. 

The deal is worth close to KRW840bn (around $700m), Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), the shipbuilding holding company of HHI, said in a regulatory filing with the Korea Exchange.

The vessels will be delivered in 2025, following the delivery of eight similar vessels ordered in August last year and due for delivery in the first quarter of 2024.

Maersk told Splash that the four newbuildings will replace a similar amount of its fleet capacity that is reaching end-of-life. 

“Once fully phased in, the 12 vessels will generate a total annual CO2 emissions savings of 1.5m tonnes, or 4.5% of total Maersk fleet emissions, and offer Maersk customers truly carbon neutral transportation at scale on the high seas,” the company said.

Last month, Maersk unveiled the design for its next generation of green ships (pictured). The design is said to allow a 20% improvement in energy efficiency per transported container when compared to the industry average for 16,000 teu vessels.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 10, 2022
0 387 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button