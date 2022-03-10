Maersk fixes fuel supply for methanol-powered fleet

A.P. Moller – Maersk has partnered with six energy companies to scale up green methanol production with the intent of sourcing at least 730,000 tons of fuel per year by the end of 2025.

Maersk has twelve 16,000 teu dual-fuelled container vessels able to operate on carbon neutral methanol under construction at Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) in South Korea set for delivery in 2024 and 2025.

With this production capacity, by the end of 2025 at the latest, the Danish shipping giant said it would reach well beyond the green methanol needed for these vessels. Once fully developed the projects of both bio- and e-methanol are expected to enable Maersk to source green methanol at scale across several regions. The companies involved are Denmark-based Ørsted and European Energy, China’s CIMC ENRIC and Green Technology Bank, WasteFuel in the US, and Swiss-based methanol producer Proman.

“To transition towards decarbonisation, we need a significant and timely acceleration in the production of green fuels. Green methanol is the only market-ready and scalable available solution today for shipping. Production must be increased through collaboration across the ecosystem and around the world. That is why these partnerships mark an important milestone to get the transition to green energy underway,” said Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, CEO of Maersk’s Fleet & Strategic Brands.

In January this year, Maersk pledged to reach net zero emission targets by 2040 across its entire business, including scopes 1, 2 and 3. As part of this move, the company said it would team up with a wide-ranging group of leading companies on various projects to accelerate the transition to green energy.