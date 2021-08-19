Maersk fixes methanol supply for landmark boxship

A.P. Moller – Maersk has identified its partners to produce green fuel for its first vessel to operate on carbon neutral methanol: REintegrate, a subsidiary of the Danish renewable energy company European Energy. REintegrate and European Energy will establish a new Danish facility to produce the approximately 10,000 tonnes of carbon neutral e-methanol that Maersk’s first vessel with the ability to operate on green e-methanol will consume annually when it delivers from Hyundai Mipo in 2023. This type of partnership could become a blueprint for how to scale green fuel production through collaboration with partners across the industry ecosystem



“This type of partnership could become a blueprint for how to scale green fuel production through collaboration with partners across the industry ecosystem, and it will provide us with valuable experiences as we are progressing on our journey to decarbonise our customers’ supply chains. Sourcing the fuels of the future is a significant challenge, and we need to be able to scale production in time,” said Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, CEO of fleet and strategic brands at A.P. Moller – Maersk.

The methanol facility will use renewable energy and biogenic CO2 to produce the e-methanol. The fuel production is expected to start in 2023.

The energy needed for the power-to-methanol production will be provided by a solar farm in Kassø in southern Denmark.

The world’s first methanol feeder will be 172 m long with a capacity of 2,100 teu and it is expected to join the Maersk fleet in mid-2023. It will sail in the network of Sealand Europe, a Maersk subsidiary, on the Baltic shipping route between Northern Europe and the Bay of Bothnia. It will fly the Danish flag.