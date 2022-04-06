Maersk fixes Singapore methanol fuel supplies

Six companies, including Danish carrier Maersk, have formed a partnership that aims to establish Asia’s first green e-methanol plant which converts captured biogenic carbon dioxide (CO2) into green e-methanol. The pilot plant will be set up in Singapore pending successful conclusion of feasibility studies by the end of 2022 and forms another part of the global fuelling jigsaw for Maersk’s raft of methanol-fuelled boxships under construction in Asia.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), Air Liquide, YTL PowerSeraya, Oiltanking Asia Pacific and Kenoil Marine Services are working with A.P. Moller – Maersk on the green e-methanol pilot plant, with a minimum production capacity of 50,000 tons per annum, the first of its kind in Southeast Asia.

Maersk has 13 landmark dual-fuelled container vessels able to operate on carbon neutral methanol under construction with delivery dates in 2024 and 2025. The Danish carrier has been busy securing fuel supplies around the world for this new ship type.