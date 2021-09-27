Maersk forges Chinese carbon-neutral tech partnership

A.P. Moller-Maersk has teamed up with Beijing-based China Classification Society (CCS) to focus on scientific and technological innovation projects, life-cycle green fuel availability and infrastructure, as well as design for carbon-neutral vessels.

The partners have signed three separate cooperation framework agreements which will see them both invite research institutes to establish a joint force for the project.

“China, as a globally leading maritime and shipbuilding nation, will be a crucial partner towards ensuring that our industry will be able to respond effectively to the climate change challenge,” said Jens Eskelund, managing director of Maersk China.

CCS and Maersk already have an established partnership, and the extension of cooperation to the research of green fuels and vessel development is adding a new and exciting dimension to this partnership. “By leveraging CCS’ research capabilities, we believe we will have access to a broader range of high quality resources to enable our journey towards a zero carbon future,” added Ole Graa Jakobsen, head of Maersk fleet technology.

Maersk has put decarbonisation as one of its strategic imperatives for the shipping industry. The company is accelerating efforts to decarbonise marine operations, most recently with the order of eight large containerships capable of being operated on carbon neutral methanol. The first vessel will be introduced in the first quarter of 2024.