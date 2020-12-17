Maersk forms cold chain partnership with Novo Nordisk

Maersk has entered into a logistics agreement with Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk.

The three year agreement, effective from 2021, is for cold chain logistics services covering both ocean and inland logistics.

“We are proud to be chosen as one of Novo Nordisk´s main logistic companies. Transporting pharmaceuticals on a global level is a demanding task with various complexities that require flexible and resilient supply chains as well as digital and eco-friendly solutions. This achievement showcases the rapid transformation of AP Moller – Maersk as a modern end-to-end logistics company with fully controlled assets,” said Vincent Clerc, executive vice president and CEO Ocean and Logistics of AP Moller – Maersk.

Novo Nordisk has also chosen Maersk´s Eco service to reduce the carbon footprint in transportation. The initiative uses sustainable biofuel to power selected Maersk vessels.

In October, Maersk sealed a deal with COVAXX to ship the American pharmaceutical firm’s Covid-19 vaccine around the world when and if it gets approval by regulatory authorities.