EuropePorts and LogisticsTech

Maersk invests further in Aussie start-up

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 2, 2021
0 32 1 minute read
Maersk

Sydney-based logistics start-up Ofload has raised an additional A$3.8m ($2.8m) following increased backing from seed investors Maersk Growth and Global Founders Capital and pre-seed investor Flash Ventures, alongside new investor Foundamental.

Ofload is working to transform the Australian road freight industry. Formerly known as Loadsmile, Ofload is a digital platform for road freight striving to achieve zero waste in trucking by empowering the long tail of small to medium-sized carriers through technology. Its platform connects shippers with carriers. Ofload matches fleet and route coverage with appropriate loads, enabling more orders and less empty backloads.

“We continue to experience rapid growth as shippers and carriers are resonating with our approach that’s rooted in empowering Australia’s road freight industry and reducing wastage. The industry is fragmented and riddled with inefficiencies—trucks are rarely entirely full and millions of empty kilometres are driven every year, while overheads have increased. This has made it harder for the long tail of owner/operators and small to medium businesses to compete against the industry powerhouses,” said Geoffroy Henry, founder and CEO of Ofload.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 2, 2021
0 32 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button