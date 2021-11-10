Maersk lands container freight deal with wind turbine manufacturer Vestas

A.P. Moller – Maersk, the world’s largest containerline, has struck a deal with compatriot wind turbine manufacturing giant Vestas to handle all of its containerised transport.

The deal, effective January 1, 2022, includes door-to-door transport from Vestas’ suppliers to their factories and service warehouses as well as containerised site parts and transport equipment. In addition, the partnership also includes all airfreight shipments.

Vestas said that by partnering with Maersk, it would get direct access to container capacity at a fixed price, something hard to secure in the current environment. The Aarhus-based OEM added that the partnership also provides an opportunity for the two companies to jointly decarbonise logistics.

“We want to create a sustainable, resilient and predictable supply chain and by partnering with a world leader as Maersk, we strengthen our supply chain, our partnership setup within the transport and create opportunities to improve sustainability,” said Tommy Rahbek Nielsen, chief operating officer of Vestas.

“Running a global supply chain that can meet the needs from a global leader in sustainable energy solutions is both a complex and highly demanding undertaking. We will work hard to provide fast, resilient and dynamic supply chain solutions to Vestas as a modern end-to-end logistics company with fully controlled assets, while empowering them and turning complications into opportunities,” added Vincent Clerc, executive vice president and CEO of Ocean and Logistics, A.P. Moller – Maersk.

The agreement does not include non-containerised road transport and outbound transport, which will continue to be managed by the Danish logistics firm DSV and other partners.