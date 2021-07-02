EuropeMiddle EastPorts and Logistics

Maersk launches its first petrochemical hub in Saudi Arabia

Maersk Saudi Arabia, an integrator of container logistics, has entered into a strategic partnership with King Abdullah Port to set up Maersk Integrated Logistics Hub, a non-bonded warehouse, to serve local petrochemical exporters.

Located within a two-kilometre radius from the terminal yard and directly adjacent to the customs inspection zone, Maersk is initially investing in 100,000 sq m of warehousing space during the first two years of operations to cater to the annual throughput that is aimed to reach 1m metric tons by its third year.

Mohammad Shihab, managing director, Maersk Saudi Arabia, commented, “The multi-carrier origin hub for petrochemical exporters is an affirmation of our commitment to serving Saudi Arabia’s trade and simplifying our customers’ supply chains.”

He added, “At Maersk, we are integrating logistics and providing our customers with single-window access to multiple solutions that will solve their supply chain challenges.”

