Maersk makes ocean-rail service from Asia to Europe permanent

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers September 8, 2020
Just over a year after its launch in August 2019, Maersk’s AE19 ocean-rail product from Asia to Europe has now become a permanent weekly service featuring a unique combination of a short-sea and intercontinental rail product, which connects several origins in Asia with ports in Northern Europe.

The service, aimed at time-sensitive cargoes, is based on a short-sea connection between Asian origin ports in Korea, Japan or China and the port of Nakhodka in the Russian Far East, followed by an intercontinental rail connection across Russia from Nakhodka to St Petersburg, which takes 11 days. The last leg of the product is another short-sea connection between St Petersburg and ports in Finland (Helsinki and Rauma), continental Europe, such as Gdansk (Poland), Bremerhaven (Germany), or Scandinavia.

