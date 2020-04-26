Home Sector Operations Maersk man completes ‘London Marathon’ in his garden for Seafarers UK April 26th, 2020 Sam Chambers Europe, Operations

Today ought to have been the London Marathon, one of the largest running events in the sports calendar, and a day that raises tens of millions for charities around the world.

Naturally disappointed not to be taking part in his first London run, one Maersk executive remained undeterred. Asbjorn Kops, who works for Maersk Line in Liverpool and is a keen marathon runner, set out a course in his garden and at 10am local time set off on the first of what would turn out to be 210 laps, completing the 42.2 km marathon in under four hours and raising more than $2,000 for the Seafarers UK charity in the process.

“When Seafarers UK sent out an emergency appeal I thought I’d try to speed up the fundraising by going ahead with the marathon anyway and just doing it at home instead,” Kops told Splash.

With music blaring in the garden – and neighbours forewarned – Kops enjoyed clement weather as he made his way around his garden with his wife and daughter bringing supplies and keeping a tally of when each 204 metre lap had been completed.

In the absence of today’s 26 mile marathon in the British capital charities across the UK set up the 2.6 challenge. Participants, young and old alike, were asked to dream up an activity based around the number 26. The activity will see them fundraise or donate to help the UK’s charities.

Kops, who has been with Maersk for more than 20 years, expects to run in the rearranged London Marathon in October.

