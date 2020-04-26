Maersk man completes ‘London Marathon’ in his garden for Seafarers UK

April 26th, 2020 Europe, Operations 0 comments

Today ought to have been the London Marathon, one of the largest running events in the sports calendar, and a day that raises tens of millions for charities around the world.

Naturally disappointed not to be taking part in his first London run, one Maersk executive remained undeterred. Asbjorn Kops, who works for Maersk Line in Liverpool and is a keen marathon runner, set out a course in his garden and at 10am local time set off on the first of what would turn out to be 210 laps, completing the 42.2 km marathon in under four hours and raising more than $2,000 for the Seafarers UK charity in the process. 

“When Seafarers UK sent out an emergency appeal I thought I’d try to speed up the fundraising by going ahead with the marathon anyway and just doing it at home instead,” Kops told Splash. 

With music blaring in the garden – and neighbours forewarned – Kops enjoyed clement weather as he made his way around his garden with his wife and daughter bringing supplies and keeping a tally of when each 204 metre lap had been completed. 

In the absence of today’s 26 mile marathon in the British capital charities across the UK set up the 2.6 challenge. Participants, young and old alike, were asked to dream up an activity based around the number 26. The activity will see them fundraise or donate to help the UK’s charities. 

Kops, who has been with Maersk for more than 20 years, expects to run in the rearranged London Marathon in October. 

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

