Maersk opens up box link between Israel and the UAE

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers September 24, 2020
Maersk, the world’s largest containerline, is to ship boxes between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as ties between these two nations thaw.

President Donald Trump welcomed leaders from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to the White House earlier this month to meet with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the countries renewed diplomatic relations and signed several bilateral business deals including one which will see Dubai-headquartered terminal operator DP World work with Tel Aviv-based DoverTower to bid to take over operations at the previously government-owned Haifa port in northern Israel.

Now Maersk is responding to the change in trading relations.

“We have opened up cargo acceptance between UAE and Israel following the lifting of the boycott,” a Maersk spokesman told newswire Reuters yesterday, explaining that boxes would be transhipped between the two nations via Egypt.

