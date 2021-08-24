Maersk orders up to twelve methanol-fuelled 16,000 teu ships at Hyundai Heavy

Maersk is taking the next step on its methanol journey, revealing today it has signed with Hyundai Heavy Industries for eight 16,000 teu ships due for delivery in the first quarter of 2024. The contract for the methanol fuelled ships comes with options for four more to deliver in 2025.

“As an industry first, the vessels will offer Maersk customers truly carbon neutral transportation at scale on the high seas,” the Danish carrier claimed today. The newbuilds will come with a dual fuel engine setup. Additional capital expenditure for the dual fuel capability, which enables operation on methanol as well as conventional low sulphur fuel, will be in the range of 10-15% of the total price, Maersk revealed. This is a firm signal to fuel producers that sizeable market demand for the green fuels of the future is emerging at speed



“The time to act is now, if we are to solve shipping’s climate challenge. This order proves that carbon neutral solutions are available today across container vessel segments and that Maersk stands committed to the growing number of our customers who look to decarbonise their supply chains. Further, this is a firm signal to fuel producers that sizeable market demand for the green fuels of the future is emerging at speed,” commented Soren Skou, CEO, A.P. Moller – Maersk.

Earlier this year, Maersk became the first liner to order a methanol fuelled box ship – a 2,100 teu feeder ship that will operate in northern Europe when it delivers from Hyundai Mipo. The company has recently also fixed a supply of carbon neutral methanol to be produced in Denmark.

Maersk has eschewed ordering LNG-fuelled tonnage, focusing its next generation fleet requirements on methanol and ammonia powered ships.

Maersk stressed that the new ships are replacement tonnage, with a swathe of older ships set to be recycled in the coming years. Maersk reiterated its strategy of maintaining a fleet capacity in the 4m to 4.3m teu range, as a combination of Maersk managed and time-chartered vessels.

Many Maersk customers were on hand today to praise the landmark new orders.

Leyla Ertur, head of sustainability at clothing chain H&M Group, commented: “Maersk’s investment in large vessels operating on green methanol is an important innovative step supporting H&M Group’s climate goals within international freight and we are proud to take part in this pioneer journey.”

Michelle Grose, head of logistics and fulfilment at Unilever, said: “With logistics and distribution accounting for around 15% of our greenhouse gas emissions footprint, it’s important that we work with partners shifting to lower carbon fuels. We are proud to partner with Maersk as they pioneer carbon neutral transportation on the high seas.”