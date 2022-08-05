Maersk Project Logistics to launch with acquisition of Martin Bencher Group

Cash-rich A.P. Moller – Maersk has reached an agreement to acquire Martin Bencher Group, a Denmark-based project logistics company for $61m.

Martin Bencher was founded in 1997 and is an asset-light logistics provider that specialises in project logistics. It is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark and has a presence in key locations globally through 31 offices in 23 countries, with almost 170 employees.

“Martin Bencher will be an excellent fit to Maersk and our integrator strategy, strengthening our ability to provide project logistics services to our global clients,” said Karsten Kildahl, regional managing director in Europe of Maersk.

With the intended acquisition of Martin Bencher, Maersk will also introduce a new product, Maersk Project Logistics.

Project logistics is not new to Maersk, as the company already has niche competencies based mainly in Europe and North America. However, the Danish carrier is now keen to make this a global product offering.

During container shipping’s record earnings streak through the pandemic, Maersk has been making multi-billion profits, accelerating its bid to be a complete logistics integrator with many acquisitions.