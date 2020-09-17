ContainersEurope

Maersk restructuring to affect one third of its staff

September 17, 2020
A huge restructuring at Maersk will affect one third of of the Danish conglomerate’s staff as it moves to integrate subsidiaries into the core organisation.

Maersk recently announced plans to phase out its Damco and Safmarine brands while aligning many global functions of Hamburg Sud into the Maersk organisation.

“Simplifying the organisation will regrettably impact jobs due to duplicate roles and roles that will no longer be needed,” chief commercial officer Vincent Clerc said in an internal email sent to Maersk employees seen by Reuters.

Maersk officials told the newswire that between 26,000 and 27,000 employees out of Maersk’s total headcount of 80,000 will be “affected” by the restructuring without going in to specifics on the actual number of job cuts.

