Maersk seals $5bn credit facility linked to emissions reductions

February 26th, 2020 Containers, Environment, Europe, Finance and Insurance 0 comments

A.P. Moller – Maersk has secured a new $5bn revolving credit facility through a syndicate of 26 selected banks linked to the company’s performance in reducing emissions.

The facility, which will become part of the company’s liquidity reserve, has a tenor of five years and may be extended by up to two years. The credit margin will be adjusted based on Maersk’s progress in reducing CO2 emissions by 60% by 2030.

Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, CEO of Fleet & Strategic Brands at Maersk, commented: “We are determined to reach our ultimate target of becoming fully carbon neutral by 2050, and this agreement serves as another enabler for us to deliver on that ambition. Given the lifespan of our fleet, we need to find new and sustainable solutions to propel our vessels within the next 10 years. To realize this ambitious commitment, we are partnering with researchers, regulators, technology developers, customers, energy providers – and now banks.”

Maersk announced in December 2018 its plans to become carbon neutral by 2050, which includes having carbon neutral vessels commercially viable by 2030.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

