Maersk sells its stake in Russian ports business

A.P. Moller-Maersk’s terminals business, APM Terminals has entered into an agreement to divest its 30.75% shareholding in Global Ports Investments (GPI) to long-standing partner Delo Group.

Following the announcement of Maersk’s commitment to discontinue activities in Russia earlier this year, APMT has now entered into a binding agreement, subject to regulatory approvals, to divest its entire 30.75% shareholding in GPI.

With the divestment of its shares in GPI, APMT will no longer be involved in any entities operating in Russia or own any assets it the country.