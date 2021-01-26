Maersk sells rotor sail-fitted product tanker

Maersk Tankers has announced that it has sold 2008-built product tanker Maersk Pelican , the world’s first product tanker to test the use of wind propulsion technology.

Rotor sails were installed onboard the vessel in 2018 and the company claimed that it showcased an 8.2% drop in fuel consumption and emissions over a one-year test period.

Ship registration information shows the vessel is now owned by Indonesian owner Buana Lintas Lautan (BULL) and has been renamed Timberwolf. BULL has been very active, snapping up tanker tonnage of late.

“This vessel was special to us. While the vessel is sold with the technology installed onboard, we will continue to work with relevant parties to enable the use of wind propulsion technology onboard product tankers, just as we will continue to capitalise on existing and new fuel-saving solutions to help owners optimise vessel performance and cut CO2 emissions,” said Tommy Thomassen, chief technical officer at Maersk Tankers.