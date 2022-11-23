Maersk settles second American sexual harassment case

Maersk has settled a second case of sexual harassment brought against its US subsidiary Maersk Line, Limited.

“Midshipman Y and Maersk Line, Limited have reached a confidential agreement in her litigation against the company. Out of respect to Midshipman Y’s request for anonymity, both sides agree that no details or statements on the resolution will be made public,” the company and lawyers for the plaintiff said.

Splash reported earlier this week that Maersk had also resolved litigation with Hope Hicks, a former midshipman, in another sexual harassment case. Both cases took place during cadet Sea Years at the US Merchant Marine Academy.